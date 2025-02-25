Over 100 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Bihar

About 100 children of a village in Lakhisarai district of Bihar were admitted to hospital after complaining of vomiting and stomach ache. Children, who are students of the same middle school, alleged that they fell ill after eating mid-day meal at the school.

Lakhisarai’s Sub-Divisional Officer Chandan Kumar confirmed that the children were brought to hospital. Complaints of food poisoning have been received.

Advertisement

Students alleged that a lizard was found in the rice when the mid-day meal was served to children in the afternoon. They complained to the headmaster but he forced them to have the same food.

Advertisement

After reaching home, many students started vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhea. Later, the family members admitted everyone to the hospital.

School teachers refuted the allegation saying that the children had lunch in the afternoon. All of them were fine till the evening. Their health deteriorated at night. It is not known what did they consume at home.

There have been multiple incidents of food poisoning from mid-day meals in Bihar, including one in a school in West Champaran, where 150 students fell ill after eating the mid-day meal at a government school. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Bihar government over the incident.