Over 1.5 lakh participants from 67 countries attend India Mobile Congress 2023

The seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 concluded here on Tuesday with the record participation of over 1.5 lakh people from 67 countries representing technology, telecom and start-up sectors.

The event was the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia, which was jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The three-day exhibition-cum-forum was held from October 27-29 under the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’ and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Communications Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan were also present at the event.

Industry stalwarts Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd; Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group also attended the India Mobile Congress (IMC) this year.

At the event, Modi announced the ‘100 5G lab’ initiative to develop 5G applications and build a 6G-ready ecosystem in the country.

A notable addition to this year’s IMC was ‘Aspire’, a pioneering start-up initiative showcasing around 400 start-ups from across the country.

Speaking on the success of IMC 2023, CEO Ramakrishna P said, “It has been a great experience seeing IMC grow significantly over the years. As we establish IMC as a premier technology platform going beyond telecom, this year’s edition had a spectacular showcase of future technologies and engaging discussions spread over three days.”

“We are really happy to note the highest-ever attendance of over 1.5 lakh at IMC 2023. We would like to thank our partners, exhibitors and delegates from around the world, and the Department of Telecom for their consistent guidance and support,” he added.

Over 400 speakers participated in more than 80 sessions conducted on a range of subjects like industry 4.0, 5G applications, enterprise digital transformation, sustainable development, monetizing connectivity, role of India in global semiconductor landscape, 6G standardization, meeting India’s telecommunications needs, network evolution beyond 5G, standardization for 6G, 6G RAN and devices, applications and digitization, evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and future of networks and others.

Outstanding achievements in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT) sectors in over 16 diverse categories were also recognised at the event.