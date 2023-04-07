Out on bail, Telangana BJP chief holds roadshow

In a show of strength, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday held a massive roadshow in Karimnagar soon after he was released from jail on conditional bail by a court in Hanamkonda ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad tomorrow.

The BJP is treating Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s release on bail as a victory for the party.

The party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who arrived in Karimnagar today, said, “A Lok Sabha MP was arrested without warrant or showing him the FIR. He was released by court and this is the victory of the students, youths and all those citizens fighting against the arrogant, corrupt and oppressive government of KCR.”

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay slammed the BRS Government and the police for falsely implicating him in the case of leak of SSC question paper and announced that he will file a breach of privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against the police commissioners of Warangal and Karimnagar.

Ahead of his release, the police had imposed section 144 in the vicinity of the jail as a large number of BJP supporters poured in Karimnagar to welcome him.

The BJP MP was released on a conditional bail late yesterday evening after a hearing that stretched to eight hours. The conditions included surety worth Rs 20,000 and he was asked not to interact or influence witnesses or leave the country without permission and also to cooperate with the investigations.

Addressing the media after his release, Bandi Sanjay demanded an inquiry into the paper leak by a sitting judge of the high court and alleged that he was falsely charged in order to divert attention and cover up TSPSC paper leak in which he accused KT Rama Rao of his involvement.

“If you have the guts, investigate the matter by a sitting judge,” dared the BJP chief.

He demanded that KT Rama Rao should be expelled from the Cabinet and Rs one lakh compensation be paid to job aspirants after the TSPSC exams were cancelled due to the leak. The state BJP chief complained that the police had arrested him illegally without a warrant at a time when his family was grieving over the demise of his mother-in-law.

As the prime accused in the question paper leak case, he was charged with conspiracy against the BRS Government after a minor boy took a photograph of Hindi question paper of the SSC exam and forwarded it to the accused number 2 B Prasanth, a former journalist associated with NaMo TV. Prasanth then forwarded it to two WhatsApp groups and also to several BJP leaders. The police said they arrested and charged Bandi Sanjay on the basis of chats between him and Prasanth.