Our vision is to transform Panchkula into a Smart City: Haryana CM

While taking significant steps towards realising the vision of transforming Panchkula into a smart city, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth over Rs 55.38 crore.

These included the inauguration of a newly constructed bridge over the Ghaggar River, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for two dispensary buildings in Sector 28 and 31, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.64 crore, as well as for the Gram Sachivalaya in village Kanauli, Barwala, at a cost of Rs 74.38 lakh. Furthermore, Saini announced Rs 5 crore for development works in various villages under the Panchkula Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

He stated that the projects inaugurated and foundation stones laid today will serve as a milestone in transforming Panchkula into not just a smart city, but also a cleaner, healthier, and more livable city. He emphasised that the goal is to develop Panchkula into a smart city equipped with all essential amenities for its citizens.

Advertisement

Highlighting the broader vision, Saini said that a developed Haryana holds a vital place in the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India. “If Haryana is to progress, the development of Panchkula is essential,” he said, adding that Haryana will play a crucial role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a fully developed nation by 2047.

Extending his congratulations and best wishes to the people of Panchkula, the Chief Minister said that today marks a moment of great joy for the region. He said that the development initiatives launched today have given a fresh momentum and new direction to Panchkula’s growth.

Expressing his optimism, he added, “I am confident that these projects will play a significant role in the development of Panchkula, a city that continues to thrive under the divine blessings of Mata Mansa Devi and Nada Sahib.

He further shared that the dispensary in Sector 28 will be constructed on 1.30 acres of land, while the dispensary in Sector 31 will be built on 1.20 acres. Both buildings are expected to be completed within 12 months. Once operational, they will enhance access to quality healthcare services for the residents of Panchkula.

The Chief Minister stated that since 2014, when the Haryana government undertook the responsibility of public service under the leadership of the Prime Minister, both the direction and development trajectory of Panchkula and the entire state have seen a remarkable transformation.

“In the last 10 years, we have redefined the meaning of development,” he said. “Today, Haryana’s ‘triple-engine’ government is working with triple the speed to deliver progress on all fronts.”

He further said that the construction of a Sanskrit College building is underway in the Shri Mata Mansa Devi complex in Panchkula at a cost of Rs 22.19 crore. Additionally, work on the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Corridor—modelled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and aimed at enhancing the spiritual and cultural significance of the site—is in progress.

The Chief Minister informed that significant strides have been made in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Panchkula. The District Civil Hospital has been upgraded to a 300-bed facility, enhancing medical services for the region. Additionally, the Dr Mangal Sen Government Medical College and Hospital is being constructed in Sector 32 at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

A National Institute of Ayurveda is also coming up in the Shri Mata Mansa Devi campus at a cost of Rs 279 crore. Similarly, an Ayush Yoga Conference and Training Hall has been built in Sector 3 at a cost of Rs 51 crore. Moreover, a Senior Citizen Home in the Shri Mata Mansa Devi premises and a Community Centre in Sector 6 (Mata Mansa Devi Complex) have been developed at a cost of Rs 19.70 crore.