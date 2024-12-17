Organise district-level trade fairs to promote local industry: Haryana Chief Secretary

Haryana Chief Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi has directed the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH) to explore opportunities for organising state-level trade fairs in collaboration with foreign countries, with support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

These trade fairs will showcase the cuisine, culture, and products of the partner countries, alongside the products manufactured by Haryana’s local industries.

Presiding over the 35th Governing Body Meeting of the HTFA here on Tuesday, Dr Joshi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, emphasised the need to boost local industries.

He directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan for organising district-level trade fairs to provide crucial platforms for local artisans and traders to market and sell their products.

Dr Joshi also stressed the importance of utilising these events to promote various central and state government schemes, ensuring the public is made aware of their benefits. He instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the revenue generated, employment opportunities created and the footfall recorded at these trade fairs.

Commending the efforts of officials, Dr Joshi congratulated the team for Haryana’s remarkable performance at the recently concluded India International Trade Fair-2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where the state pavilion earned a bronze medal.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning, Anurag Rastogi; Principal Secretary, Haryana, Industries & Commerce, D Suresh; Chief Administrator, TFAH, Shyamal Misra; Special Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Yash Garg; Administrator, TFAH, Vinay Pratap Singh; Additional Director (Admin), Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, Varsha Khangwal, and other senior officers were present on the occasion, as per an official statement.