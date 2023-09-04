Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday underlined the need of optimum use of e-file system in Himachal Pradesh.

While presiding over the ‘Monday Meeting’ of Administrative Secretaries here to review the implementation of various developmental schemes and welfare programs of the state government, he directed to speed up the development works and asked to ensure that all the projects be completed well in time.

He said that all the files should be routed to the Chief Minister’s Office through the e-file system to save time and help in quick disposal of works.

Advertisement

The online system should be implemented in a time-bound manner for all the public services provided by the Revenue Department, he added.

He said that to ensure transparency as well as efficiency in administration, the state government was according priority to the use of information technology in governance.

He also asked to ensure complete digitization of all municipal corporations and urban local bodies, so that the people may get most of the services online.

The Chief Minister also directed to explore the possibility of setting up a modern plant to prepare cider from citrus fruit. Instructions were given to extend the opening hours of the State Library at Ridge, Shimla for the convenience of the students.

He was detailed about the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Rozgar Yojana and other schemes in the meeting as well.