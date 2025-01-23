OPS will remain in HP as long as Cong is in power: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Congress government fulfilled its election promise by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh government employees and asserted that OPS will continue as long as Congress is in power in the state.

“The Central Government has reduced the state’s loan limit by Rs.1,600 crore and imposed additional restrictions for reinstating the OPS, he said, adding that nearly Rs. 9,000 crore under NPS was still held up with the Central government and the Union Government was pressurizing the state to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Dari Mela Ground in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency of Kangra district on Thursday. He announced the construction of the country’s largest International convention centre near Tapovan at a cost of Rs. 150 crore.”This convention centre would host seminars by major companies, boost tourism and create employment opportunities for local youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the operationalization of PHC Yol Cantt, funding for the construction of a bridge in the IT Park, allocation of adequate funds to complete the OBC Bhawan and road construction projects, including a road from the school in Jhiyol to Anjani Mata, Parol to Ghiyana Khurd Bara Khaula, Kufri to Chamunda Temple, Alkhani to Jayul Kand Kardiyana, Kaned to Jhakhrehad, Cheliyan to Pasu, Tika to Bani, and Lunta-Bagotu-Khabrot-Tillu.

He said that the present state government would not compromise on corruption and added that during the previous BJP government, the gap between the rich and poor was widened and government jobs were allegedly sold.

He highlighted the police recruitment scam, which was a live example of the betrayal of unemployed youth.

The present Government, he said, was working with transparency and initiated vigilance inquiries into irregularities in the Jal Shakti Department’s Theog division and taking strict action against corrupt practices.

He further said that the BJP government misused the state treasury for political benefits, while his government has been making earnest efforts to benefit the common people.

Sukhu said that the Central Government has not released Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) funds for disaster-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and that the demand for a special relief package has also been rejected.

He accused BJP leaders in the state of politicizing the disaster instead of standing with affected families during this critical period.

“The state government is focusing on education and healthcare improvements to provide better facilities to the people. Soon, PET scan machines would be available at IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College for timely and accurate treatment of the patients,” he said.