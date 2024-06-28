Opposition walks out in Kerala Assembly over allegations against CPM leader P Jayarajan

The Congress-led UDF on Friday walked out of the Kerala assembly after the Speaker denied permission for an adjournment motion over the allegations against senior CPI-M leader P Jayarajan.

When the opposition moved the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh objected to it, saying that the notice was based on rumours and allegations. He requested the Speaker not to grant permission for the adjournment motion notice.

Following this, Speaker AN Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion. Reacting to the refusal, opposition members walked out of the Assembly.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the assembly was witnessing a trend in which matters against the government and the ruling party were not discussed in the assembly.

Former DYFI leader Manu Thomas recently alleged that P Jayarajan and his son Jain Raj were involved in criminal activities.

Satheesan said that the revelation against P Jayarajan has proved that the points raised by the opposition against the CPI-M are correct.

“Now Manu Thomas’ life is under threat. Akash Tillankeri, who said the CPI-M was involved in youth Congress worker Shuhaib’s murder, has now come to protect the party,” Satheesan said.

Former CPI-M Kannur District Committee member Manu Thomas has levelled serious allegations against senior party leader P Jayarajan. In a Facebook post, Manu stated that it’s unsurprising that death threats from quotation and gold mafias have emerged after he invited P Jayarajan for a public debate.

“The CPM leadership must clarify whether they have authorised someone to threaten me. What happened in Onchiyam and Edayannur was not a revolution but a perversion. We all must die someday, and mine will be in a fight, with my spine straight, whether alone or in a group,” wrote Manu on Facebook.

On Thursday, Manu Thomas intensified his accusations against Jayarajan and his son, Jain Raj, through the media. “P Jayarajan’s Facebook post against me was to appease quotation groups. Jayarajan’s son, Jain Raj, coordinates gold smuggling gangs via various WhatsApp groups. He is also behind the Red Army Facebook page,” alleged Manu.