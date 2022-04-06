Opposition promoting dynastic politics: PM

In a blistering attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today charged some political parties with promoting dynastic politics thereby harming national interests and asserted that the BJP would continue its fight against ‘anti-democratic’ forces in the country.

Addressing BJP workers on the party’s 42nd Foundation Day, he said, “In our country, for decades, some political parties did only vote bank politics and made promises to only a few people, keeping most of the people starving. Discrimination, corruption, all these were side effects of vote bank politics. The BJP has not only given competition to this vote bank politics, but it has also been successful in explaining its disadvantages to the countrymen.”

For the BJP, he said, politics and national policy went hand in hand. ”But it is also true that there are still two types of politics going on in the country- one of love for family, other of love for the nation. There are some political parties at the central level and in different states that work only for the interests of their respective families,” he added.

This has harmed the country a lot in the past decades, he said, adding these parties did not let the youth of the country progress and always betrayed them. The BJP was the only party that was making the country aware of the challenge of those promoting dynastic politics.

Claiming that the national interest was paramount for his government, the PM said today the country has decision-making power as well as determination-power and, therefore, “today we are setting goals, we are also fulfilling them”.

Enlisting some of the recent achievements of his government, he pointed out that the country achieved the target of exporting goods worth $400 billion i.e. Rs 30 lakh crore. Achieving this milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic showed what the country was capable of.

“Over the years, the country has seen that making life easier for its citizens has been the priority of the BJP governments, the double-engine government. From pucca houses to the construction of toilets, from Ayushman Yojana to Ujjwala, from water to every household to bank accounts for the poor,” he said.

He said, “With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, we are winning everyone’s trust. We are working day and night for the development of the country. Today the whole world is seeing that in such difficult times, India is giving free rations to 80 crores of poor and underprivileged. In this biggest crisis of 100 years, the central government is spending about Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the poor not to sleep hungry.”

The PM said the government’s ideological allegiance was to work for the uplift of the poor, downtrodden, backward, women, which were the core values of the BJP. “That is why today the poor, Dalits, backward, tribals, as well as women, have stood in favour of the BJP, they are a reflection of the strength of the party in the new era,” he added.

Announcing that the BJP was going to start ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ from today, the PM urged all the party workers to actively join the campaign and make the countrymen aware of the schemes that the government was running for the poor.