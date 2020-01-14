The opposition party is best at attacking India and protecting Pakistan, BJP said attacking Congress on Tuesday.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also attacked the Congress over comments by two of its leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging links between the arrested Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh and Narendra Modi, and of orchestrating Pulwama attack.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered about the real culprits involved in the last year Pulwama attack, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel. However, Surjewala asked if Singh was a mere pawn and sought clarifications.

Patra said the Congress has been reduced to giving oxygen to Pakistan and attacking India, and alleged that the opposition party has a history of defending the neighbouring country. He further likened the opposition party to a python who ‘devours’ its mother.

He further dared the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make it clear if they have any doubts on who were the perpetrators in the Pulwama attack.

Sambit Patra also linked the Congress to Pakistan and said there are too many coincidences that show a conspiracy.

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a deputy superintendent of police, Davinder Singh along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, at Mir bazar in Kulgam district. Later during the investigation, the police also recovered a AK-47 rifle from his house.

Singh was in controversy after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the Parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed that the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.