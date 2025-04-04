Opposition MPs hold protest over ‘US tariffs on India’ in Parliament premises

Opposition MPs, including the Congress, held a protest on Friday in the Parliament premises over the US’ reciprocal tariff on India, and demanded the government’s response on the issue.

Congress lawmakers, including Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor and Manickram Tagore, staged the protest at Makar Dwar against the Centre after the US President Donald Trump administration imposed 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “Yesterday, too, we raised this issue in the House. The LoP also raised it. This will be a big attack on the Indian economy. We are asking for a reply from the government on this, but the government is running away by shutting the Parliament. The Finance Minister is not replying.”

Gogoi told reporters, “At a time when the Indian economy is in trouble, the PM has started his ‘maun vrat’. Opposition leaders are protesting today, asking him to break his silence.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, “See, what has happened now…The US has imposed tariffs on us. There was friendship (between India and the US), but see what has happened now.”

Congress ‘Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, ”The PM should come to the House and give an answer on the issue of tariffs.”

Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the “deteriorating” diplomatic relations of India with the United States in light of recent incidents of visa revocations affecting Indian students and the imposition of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods.

The Congress Rajya Sabha lawmaker has sought permission from the Chair to raise this matter for urgent discussion in the House.

Congress MP Manickram Tagore also gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment to discuss the recent US tariffs on the Indian economy, which are “adversely affecting” Indian exports, imports, and the livelihoods of farmers, businesses, and MSMEs across the nation.

On Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in the House. He asked the government what it is doing about this tariff.

“Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy — our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line,” he said.

US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday, outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 percent tariff.

Trinamool Congress MPs also held a protest in the Parliament premises over the alleged duplicate voter ID card issue. The TMC, which had furnished a list of voter ID cards from different states with the same Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, along with some other opposition parties, has been seeking a debate on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.