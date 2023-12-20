Opposition MPs have turned clowns: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda has attacked the opposition for creating a disturbance in the Parliament, saying these MPs have turned clowns.

He said that the public sends its leaders to the Parliament to debate and raise public issues, but the opposition MPs are acting like clowns instead of debating. The opposition leaders are imitating clowns.

He said that the Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, holding a constitutional post, were imitated in the Parliament House premises by an opposition MP, the leaders of the arrogant alliance kept laughing and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept recording the video. This is such a shameful thing.

Nadda said that the history of Congress is more than 100 years, when its leader made a video of a copycat to humiliate the Vice President of India, sitting on a constitutional post, who is the son of a farmer and from the OBC category.

“Rahul Gandhi, who always praises OBCs and backward classes, did not remember OBCs while insulting the VP,” he said.

He also asked the public whether the country would tolerate such people who insult the Vice President of the country. There should be no place for such people in politics.

The BJP National President said that today the condition of Congress has become such that Congress leaders are now handling the work of cameramen.