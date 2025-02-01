Opposition leaders in UP term Union Budget as anti-people

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday alleged that the Union Budget proposals tabled in the Lok Sabha lack schemes and programmes to tackle unemployment and inflation, terming it an anti-people budget.

Reacting to the Union Budget, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, “For us, the figures of lives lost in the Mahakumbh are more important than budget figures. The government has not yet provided the numbers of those who lost their lives or are missing. What will the government, which took more than 17 hours to acknowledge that a stampede had taken place and lives were lost, do with these fake budget proposals?”

“Those who lack the vision for adequate infrastructure to hold events like the Mahakumbh do not understand how much planning is required. What arrangements did you make for 40 crore people? This government, which can’t even properly organise the Mahakumbh, is as false as the figures in today’s budget,” he claimed.

BSP supremo Mayawati remarked that this budget aims to fulfil political selfishness.

She said on social media that due to the ongoing battle against inflation, poverty, and unemployment, the people in India, with a population of around 140 crore, are suffering due to a lack of essential facilities like roads, water, education, and peace. She emphasised that addressing these issues should have been a priority in the Union Budget.

“The budget presented by the current BJP government seems more inclined towards catering to political selfishness than fulfilling public interests. If that were not the case, why are people living under this government leading bad and unhappy lives? The dream of ‘developed India’ should also include the interests of Bahujans,” Mayawati said.

Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, and UP Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the 2025-26 budget presented by Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman is completely indifferent towards the people, who feel cheated.

“This budget is one that will make the poor poorer and open the government treasury for the rich. It aims to frustrate farmers, unemployed youths, Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and government employees. The projected trend rate will decline by up to two years, as the targets set do not reflect the reality,” they alleged.

The Congress leaders said, “The Modi government offers goodies with one hand and takes it back through GST with the other. This budget has nothing for farmers, the unemployed, or middle-class families. It will fail to achieve Narendra Modi’s target of a $5 trillion economy.”

However, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak contradicted the charges levelled by the opposition leaders and claimed that the budget presented by the Modi government will help realise the dream of a developed India.

Pathak said that this is the budget of the common man. This is the budget of the poor, youth, grain, and female power. This budget will make the country’s economy number one in the world.

He said that this visionary budget will prove helpful in achieving the goal of a developed India. This budget for a self-sufficient India will serve as the foundation for the new India in its 100th year of independence. In this budget, every section of the country has been taken care of, he added.