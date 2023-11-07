Opposition hell bent on breaking SAD’s monopoly in SGPC

The opposition within the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has once again united to challenge the dominance of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the current Sikh “Mini Parliament.” November 8 has been set aside for the yearly poll.

SAD-sponsored candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami won re-election and became its chief during the 2022 election. Dhami, who has held the position for two terms, may run again for the top position, according to insiders.

Dhami stated that while the party would have the final say in selecting the candidate, he would not face any difficulties if given the opportunity to serve the SGPC.

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal is expected to meet with the members tomorrow in Amritsar in order to “gauge their nerve.”

The opposition is united behind the “dissident” Akali leader and three-time former president of the SGPC, Jagir Kaur, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt), DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka’s SAD (Delhi state), United Akali Dal, and others.

The Dhindsa group intends to declare tomorrow in Amritsar the candidates running for president and other office-bearers.

Jagir Kaur, who had dented the SAD’s armour last time by garnering 41 votes, may take a break.

Sources said former SAD MLA and SGPC member Balbir Singh Ghunas is the frontrunner in the race for the president’s post from the Opposition side.