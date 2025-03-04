Opposition criticizes Karnataka Govt over MLA pay hike, luxury spending

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (S) leaders have strongly criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for proposing a significant pay hike for legislators and spending large sums on luxury amenities in the assembly premises, including recliners and massagers.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of prioritizing self-indulgence over public welfare at a time when the common man is struggling with rising prices of essential commodities.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister calls himself a socialist, yet he spends money on SUVs and Hublot watches. The Congress makes false promises to gain power, but instead of serving the people, they are looting the state’s economy. While common people suffer, Congress leaders are enjoying luxuries,” Chandrasekhar said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra slammed the government’s extravagant spending. “Karnataka is facing a severe financial crisis. The state is struggling to clear electricity bills exceeding ₹6,000 crore, and farmers are in distress. Yet, the government is spending crores on luxury items, including expenses for the Chief Minister,” he said.

Defending the move, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that the recliners were meant for elderly MLAs, many of whom are over 60 and working under tremendous pressure. Speaker UT Khader also downplayed the criticism, clarifying that only 15 recliners were rented for the duration of the session.

However, even a Janata Dal (S) MLA opposed the pay hike proposal, calling it ill-timed. He pointed out that when the BJP government implemented a pay hike for MLAs in 2021, the Congress had opposed it, but now, they are following the same path.

Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil confirmed the proposed salary revision, stating that the government would introduce a bill to revise the salaries of MLAs, as well as key leaders like the Chief Minister, Speaker, and Leader of the Opposition.

“We will bring in legislation soon for salary revisions. The exact percentage is yet to be decided. There is also a proposal under consideration for building a legislators’ club,” he added.

The proposal has received approval from the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the Chief Minister. However, experts have questioned the need for a salary revision at a time when the state’s financial situation remains fragile.