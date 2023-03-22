Opposition blames AAP govt in Punjab for Amritpal’s escape

Even as a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government failed to arrest the fugitive Khalistani sympathiser. The Opposition parties in the state came down heavily on the state government for the failure.

Raising the issue during the budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa alleged that the government mishandled the entire operation.

Calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “liability for Punjab”, Bajwa said Amritpal Singh could have been arrested from his village in Amritsar but the operation was done in the Jalandhar area in view of the Jalandhar by-elections. “All this happened under a strategy. We came here to demand CM Mann’s resignation,” he added.

Punjab Congress president and a legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Amritpal’s escape. “It means Amritpal was aware of the plan. I doubt the intention of both the Punjab and Union governments. There is some conspiracy behind it,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police today questioned Amritpal’s family members including his wife Kirandeep Kaur.

A police team led by a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), questioned Amritpal’s wife who is a non-resident Indian from the United Kingdom. She married Amritpal in February and moved to the radical preacher’s ancestral village, Jallupur Kheda in Amritsar. Kaur is alleged to have played a role in garnering funds from foreign shores for Amritpal’s activities. The Khalistani leader reportedly received about Rs 35 Crore from various foreign sources.

Addressing a Press conference, Inspector General of Police (headquarters), Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill said efforts are on to arrest Amritpal Singh who is absconding since 17 March.

“We are making all efforts to arrest him. We’re hopeful that we’ll arrest him soon…It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies,” the IGP said.

Giving the chasing Punjab Police teams a slip, fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh had hid in a gurdwara (Sikh shrine) before fleeing on motorbike in western attire during the crackdown against him and his supporters on Saturday.

Punjab Police made more arrests on Wednesday including those who allegedly helped Amritpal escape from the police.The police also claimed to have recovered a bike from the Jalandhar cantonment area, which Amritpal allegedly used to escape after the police action began on 18 March.