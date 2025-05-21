Opportunity to teach Pakistan squandered, laments Revanth Reddy

Criticizing the Centre for the ceasefire with Pakistan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Modi government squandered the opportunity to teach the neighbouring country a lesson in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reddy claimed that people believed India succumbed to the pressure from the US after President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to the two countries to either deescalate tension on the borders or face the implications on trade.

Advertisement

The chief minister alleged that BJP leaders are criticizing Rahul Gandhi, ignoring the support extended by Congress leaders to the Centre during escalation of tensions with Pakistan, to hide their own failure.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said unlike Indira Gandhi, who led the country during 1971 war, the Centre, this time, stepped back from teaching Pakistan a lesson. He noted that Indira Gandhi had firmly rejected the then US president’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan.

“After Pahalgam, the people of this country are remembering the iron lady, Indira Gandhi for teaching Pakistan a lesson by breaking it into two separate countries – Bangladesh and Pakistan,” he added.

Following the terror attack at Pahalgam, the entire country, including Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, stood by the prime minister, yet the golden opportunity to teach Pakistan a lasting lesson was squandered, he lamented.

“Trump’s announcement about the ceasefire led people to believe that India capitulated under the US president’s threat over trade consequences,” Reddy said, adding that if India had gone ahead with its decision to crush terrorism, the prime minister would have earned praise of the entire world.

Alleging that the BJP was criticising Rahul Gandhi to cover up its own incompetence, he said, unlike the BJP, Congress did not indulge in politics over the country’s security and iterated its support to the Centre on the issue.

He said, “As the chief minister, I led a candlelight march and a Tiranga rally in support of Prime Minister Modi and the armed forces while Kishan Reddy (Union minister) instead of standing with us in support, chose to slept at home wrapped in blanket.”

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy recently accused Rahul Gandhi of working against national interest for questioning Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on Operation Sindoor.