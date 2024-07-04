Oppn stages walkout demanding apology or resignation of Raj Edu Minister on his ‘tribals DNA testing’ comment

Opposition, including Congress and BAP MLAs, staged a stormy walkout in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday demanding an apology or resignation of Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar for his statement on DNA testing of tribals of the state.

The minister could not proceed with his reply during Question Hour.

On the second day of the budget session, the House witnessed a fierce uproar when Dilawar stood to make his reply related to his Education Department on a question.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, “Dilawar has not apologised for his statement, the CM has also not taken his resignation. We have only two main demands. We will not allow the Minister to make any reply”.

Amid din when the Minister tried to speak, Congress MLA Ramkesh Meena wanted to raise the issue but he was not allowed. Many MLAs waved posters against Dilawar’s statement, for which the Speaker reprimanded them, saying that this was not permitted.

In absence of Opposition, Dilawar said, “Tribals have saved our culture. It has never been in my mind to discuss anything negative about tribal society. I know that tribals have been living in this country since time immemorial and everyone respects the tribal society. I have also heard and read the name of Birsa Mundaji. Birsa Munda is known as God.

”What is being said about me in such a society is not correct at all. The journalist had asked me that MP Rajkumar Roat has said that tribals are not Hindus, so my intention was that tribals who are Hindus, will remain Hindus. Tribal society has been living on earth since time immemorial, we are all tribals”.

On the reported resignation of Cabinet Minister Dr K L Meena after defeat of the BJP in four out of 7 Lok Sabha seats, Congress’ Govind Singh Dotasra Dotasara questioned in a sarcastic way, ” What happened to Kirodi Lal’s slip”. Speaker Vasudev Devnani said ”information will come at the right time”.

Dilawar’s controversial comments on June 21/22 against tribals’ genealogy and suggesting them to go for DNA test to ascertain about their father, created a stir in the entire tribal terrain of Banswara and Dungarpur districts.