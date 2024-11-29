Oppn rattled by BJP’s bypoll victory; bigger 2027 victory ahead: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Opposition parties for resorting to “baseless” allegations against the BJP in the wake of its resounding victory in the recent by-elections.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to discredit the party’s success, he said the defeat left them so unnerved that they are finding it difficult to cope with the growing influence of the saffron party. He asserted that the party would achieve an even more decisive victory in the upcoming UP state assembly elections in 2027.

The chief minister was addressing a felicitation ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs in the by-election at the BJP headquarters on Friday.

During the event, he praised the incumbent MLAs, party workers, ministers, and officials for their hard work and dedication in the run-up to the by-elections. “With teamwork and unity, even the impossible can be achieved,” he remarked.

Yogi recounted how with the inspiration and under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA achieved significant victories: a hat-trick in Haryana, a landslide victory in Maharashtra, and seven out of nine seats the party bagged in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

The strategy to win the seven seats in the UP bypolls, he said, was formulated even before the elections and successfully implemented on

the ground by the party organisation and workers.

He credited the strategy and the collective efforts of workers and officials for victories in constituencies like Kundarki and Katehari to the party’s leadership and pointed out that even in areas, where there were doubts about the possibility of victory, the BJP not only triumphed but also strengthened its position. He especially cited the record-breaking win in Kundarki by 1.45 lakh votes as a prime example of this success.

The CM, emphasising the party’s ideology and the dedication of its workers, stated that the BJP can turn every challenge into an opportunity. He credited the party’s victories in all seven constituencies to the efforts of the party workers and leaders. He reiterated that this success would instill fear in the Opposition ahead of the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections.

He stressed the need to meet the expectations of the people and ensure that the government’s schemes reach every individual through extensivepublic outreach. “This will make our victory in 2027 even bigger,” he added.

The CM urged the newly-elected MLAs to make the most of the remaining two-and-a-half years of their tenure by establishing better communication with the public working closely with the organisation and drawing inspiration from successes and learning from failures. “If we continue to work with this collective spirit, the BJP will win with a thundering majority in 2027,” he said.