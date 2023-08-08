Oppn MPs move notices in RS on Manipur violence

Opposition MPS from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday moved notices in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

AAP member Raghav Chadha and RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha gave suspension of business notice over the Manipur situation.

Chadha, through his notice, demanded discussion on the “breakdown of law and order in state of Manipur due to the failure of Central and state government.”

Advertisement

“The violence in Manipur has resulted loss of precious lives due to failure and incompetence of Central and state government,” he said.

RJD MP Jha also demanded “discussion on Union and state government’s failure in restoring peace in Manipur.”

“A statement by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), followed by a comprehensive discussion shall send a message of healing to the people (of Manipur),” Jha’s notice read.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming the Biren Singh-led government for the current situation in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.