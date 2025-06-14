Operation Sindoor shining testament to IAF’s prowess: Air Chief

Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of his force.

“We have demonstrated our ability to deliver precise and decisive blows to the enemy. As the future of the Air Force, you must understand that the IAF has always been — and will continue to be — the first responder in times of national crisis,” he said, addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near Hyderabad.

The parade marked the successful culmination of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Flying and Ground duty branches of the IAF.

Congratulating the graduating officers, the Air Chief said, “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding, but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain — the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”

He underscored the collective responsibility entrusted to the officers, stating, “It is our solemn duty to live up to the trust that every Indian places in the Indian Air Force. Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but it is only the beginning of your professional journey. You must continuously strive to expand your horizons and discover new capabilities.”

The IAF Chief emphasised the path ahead, stating, “The battlespace of the future will be increasingly complex. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space. These challenges will demand total commitment, relentless focus, innovation, and a deep passion for your calling. The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride — wear it with honour, lead with courage, and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force.”

The highlight of the parade was the ‘Commissioning Ceremony’ in which the graduating cadets were commissioned as Flying Officers by ACM Singh. An Oath was administered to the graduating officers by the Commandant of the Academy, where they pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the country.

The event also included thrilling displays by the Akash Gangateam, the Air Warrior Drill Team, and synchronised aerobatics by the Suryakiran aerobatic team. The graduation parade was interspersed with well-coordinated and synchronised fly-pasts by trainer aircraft that included the Pilatus PC-7 MkI, Hawk, Kiran Mk-1 and Chetak.