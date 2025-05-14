Operation Sindoor sets benchmark for joint warfare, strategic planning

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HIDS) on Wednesday lauded the tri-services chiefs for the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor. This comes a day after defence attaches from 70 countries were briefed about the measures undertaken during the operation.

In a tweet on X, the HIDS wrote, “General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), along with General Upendra Dwivedi (COAS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (CNS) and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh (CAS) provide a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces into the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.”

“Insights on the TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated Strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi-domain operations, with an exceptional degree of Jointness and Integration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks,” it went on to add.

Earlier, in a closed-door briefing to the defence attaches, Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, briefed about Operation Sindoor.

In a post, HIDS wrote, “Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency #DG_DIA briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of #OperationSindoor that has set #NewNormals in #India – #Pakistan relations, highlighting India’s demonstrated strength and national resolve through military superiority in the new-age warfare. #DG_DIA elaborated on deliberate planning process for selection of targets with confirmed terror linkages.”

“The #integrated, precise & prompt response by #IndianArmedForces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi domain operations was also highlighted. Synergised Force application through #JointnessAndIntegration achieved in #OpSindoor with demonstrated battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic #ForceMultipliers was showcased to the #FSAs, while highlighting Technological Superiority of #IndianArmedForces in niche non-kinetic domains of #Space, #Cyber & #ElectronicWarfare,” it added.

“DG_DIA also placed a credible record of the relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability. Modalities of our #WholeOfNation approach which effectively & swiftly countered the false narrative, was also highlighted,” the post concluded.

On May 7, to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam attack, India had launched Operation Sindoor, which was paused following a call for ceasefire. On the intervening night of May 6-7, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force launched a joint strike targeting nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The terror hubs housed militia from outfits including the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

As per the reports more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strike. Retaliating against the terror strike, Pakistan responded by cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and International Border, and aerial strikes targeting the military and civilian infrastructure.

Following the escalations, India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 air bases in Pakistan.