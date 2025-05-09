Operation Sindoor: Patriotic fervour marks Congress’ Unity Yatra in Bengaluru

It was a display of patriotism and national fervour and a display of unity as the Karnataka Congress took out a Tiranga Pada Yatra within Bengaluru city on Friday to extend support to the Indian armed forces engaged with Pakistan under Operation Sindoor and growing tension between India and Pakistan.

Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and senior cabinet colleagues, along with supporters and government officials, retired defence service forces personnel, and others marched holding national tricolours and rendering lusty slogans in praise of the soldiers. The entire show was full of patriotic fervour of the participants, which seemed infectious too. Later, the Tiranga PadaYatra culminated in a rally.

“In order to instil morale in our proud soldiers who are fighting at the cost of their lives on the country’s borders, today we took part in a foot march carrying the tricolour flag under the name of Tiranga Yatra, upholding the unity and sovereignty of the nation,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while addressing the rally.

“The entire country stands as one saying in one voice, ‘Let terrorism be eradicated.’ I am fully confident that our army will teach Pakistan a lesson to think a hundred times before supporting terrorist acts on Indian soil again. Our army is our pride.”

Bengaluru and Karnataka also had many temples holding special prayers to rally behind the soldiers. Mosques and churches also joined in the prayers for the armed forces, their safety and well-being of all the troops deployed at the borders.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the event brought together people from all walks of life in a spontaneous response. “We invited every section of society. I’m pleased that, in such a short time, students, ex-servicemen, and even leaders from other parties came forward. This is about standing for the nation,” Shivakumar said.

“India has faced such moments before. Under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, we prevailed. We will prevail again. India will win,” Shivakumar said.