Op Sindoor LIVE Updates: Pak missile, drone attack in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan; all inercepted

A complete blackout is being witnessed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan after a missile and drone attack by Pakistan. According to defence sources, Pakistan launched eight missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector in Jammu Division. However, all were intercepted by Indian Air Defence Units.

Pakistani drones were also intercepted by India’s “Sudarshan Chakra”—S-400 Air Defence System. A video shared by news agency Asia News International shows flashes in the sky after a Pakistani drone is successfully intercepted. Explosions can also be heard in the video.

India also shot down two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets while trying to intrude into the Indian airspace. The Pakistani military also confirmed the development.

According to reports, an F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistani Air Force was also shot down by India using a surface-to-air missile defence system.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been enforced in several border areas, including Udhampur, Samba, Akhnoor and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Jaisalmer in Pakistan. Sirens are also being heard in several areas throughout the district.

The tensions between India and Pakistan started after Islamabad backed terrorists gunned down 25 innocent civilians, mostly tourists from across the country, and a Nepali national in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Following the brutal attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While India maintained its strikes only targeted terror bases, as New Delhi didn’t want an escalation, Pakistan resorted to intense shelling in Jammu and Kashmir and targeted Indian military establishments in the wee hours on Thursday, May 8. Indian armed forces foiled the attack and launched a retaliatory strike, destroying a Pakistan air defence system in Lahore.

Below are the latest updates on the India-Pakistan conflict:

10:53 pm: All the Leaves of Delhi Police officials/personnel stands cancelled: Delhi Police

10:50 pm: EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets, “Spoke with US Secretary Marco Rubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation.”

10:40 pm: Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means: HQ IDS

Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means: HQ IDS



10:30 pm Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, All intercepted by Indian Air Defence units: Defence Sources

Explosions can be heard as Indian air defence intercepts Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals deferred by unspecified time.

10:25: Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.

10:25: Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.

10:24 pm: Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions; Indian Air Defence guns are firing back

10:22 pm: A complete blackout has been enforced in Samba of Jammu Division and sirens can be heard.

10:20 pm: A complete blackout has been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division; sirens are being heard.

10:15 pm: A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

10:10 pm: US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, “Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

10:10 pm: He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.”

10:00 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence today evening regarding the tension that arose on the border. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, DG Intelligence and ADG Law and Order attended the meeting.

Note: The updates deferred by unspecified time