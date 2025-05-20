Operation Sindoor: Indian Army operated like skilled surgeons to eradicate terrorism, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has stated that the Indian Army acted like skilled doctors and surgeons to eliminate terrorism at its roots during ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Operation Sindoor successfully destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan. A large number of terrorists were neutralized, compelling Pakistan to fall to its knees,” said the Defence Minister, who was speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of NKS (Mayo) Hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“Our Indian Army functioned like experienced surgeons. Just as a doctor uses precise tools to remove the source of an illness, our soldiers used their weapons with pinpoint accuracy to strike at the roots of terrorism,” Singh said.

He further alleged that, true to its old habits, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian soil and targeted places of worship—temples, churches, and gurdwaras—but all its efforts failed. The Indian Army’s strong retaliatory response forced Pakistan’s military into submission, he added.

Drawing parallels between doctors and soldiers, Singh remarked, “There are striking similarities in the commitment of both professions. Soldiers protect the nation, while doctors safeguard patients. Both must make critical decisions under pressure and remain prepared under any circumstances.”

Referring to recent national developments, Singh noted, “You have witnessed the bravery of our soldiers during Operation Sindoor, just as you saw the resilience of our doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we aspire to make India a developed nation by 2047, the role of doctors becomes increasingly crucial.”

Discussing the government’s achievements in the healthcare sector, he said, “The number of medical colleges in India has doubled from 384 in 2014 to 780 today. Uttar Pradesh’s ambulance services are now a model for the entire country.”

He also credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for eradicating Japanese encephalitis from Uttar Pradesh: “Earlier, the disease claimed many lives annually, especially in Purvanchal. Previous governments accepted it as fate, but under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, it has nearly been wiped out.”

This was Rajnath Singh’s first visit to Lucknow following Operation Sindoor. Earlier, on May 11, he virtually inaugurated the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in the city.

He was received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. BJP leaders and workers welcomed him with a grand reception, while NCC cadets greeted him waving the national flag.