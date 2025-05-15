Operation Sindoor biggest action against Pak-backed terror; PM Modi redefines related rules: Rajnath Singh

Terming the Operation Sindoor as the “biggest action” taken by India against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “redefined” the country’s policy concerning the menace.

He said, India’s military action is a testament to its commitment to go to any extent to eliminate terror.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has redefined India’s policy against terrorism which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war,” said the minister while addressing soldiers of Indian Army in Srinagar.

He emphasised that India has always prioritised peace and never supported war, however, when its sovereignty is attacked, it is necessary to respond. If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it will pay a heavier price, the Defence Minister warned.

“Operation Sindoor was a commitment demonstrated by India of not just carrying out defence, but taking bold decisions whenever needed. It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds. It was our dharma to eliminate them. Our forces gave the right direction to their anger and took revenge for Pahalgam with great courage and discretion,” he added.

Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations and their masters supported by Pakistan that they are not safe anywhere.

“Our forces have shown to the world that their aim is precise and pin-point and the task of counting is left to the enemies,” he said.

India’s unwavering resolve against terrorism can be gauged from the fact that it was not deterred by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, Singh observed. He said that the world has witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad issued nuclear threats to New Delhi several times.

“I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

The Pahalgam incident, the minister said, was an attempt to break social unity of India. He recalled Pakistan entering into a commitment decades ago with the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that terrorism would no longer be exported from its land. But Pakistan has been deceiving India, he said

He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s policy that terror and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoK. The minister paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in the in Pahalgam terror attack, also to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice while fighting for the country during Operation Sindoor.