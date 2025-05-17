Operation Sindoor an appropriate step; India’s cause and motto are greater and nobler: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has termed Operation Sindoor, aimed at destroying terror bases across the border, an appropriate step, stating that adversaries who provoke must be given a befitting lesson.

However, he was quick to add, “But the cause for Bharat is different—much greater and nobler. As the oldest civilisation, India must evolve and present an ideal path and faith (dharma) to the world.”

Addressing Sangh volunteers and saints at the Guru Ravinath Ashram here on Saturday, Bhagwat said that Bharat will progress in all arenas and is expected to do so.

The Sangh Chief said, “India holds no animosity towards any nation. However, if a nation driven by hostility attempts to indulge in misadventure against us, India is fully capable of delivering a befitting lesson. It is desirable that we possess such strength and capability.”

“We need to understand that the world only listens to the language and gesture of love when they come from strong entities”, Bhagwat stressed.

Despite this established norm and proven potential for strength, India is destined to exist for a much greater and nobler cause.

Taking a philosophical path to make his point, Bhagwat said, “Every being and entity comes into existence for a specific purpose — they work towards it, achieve it, and eventually cease to exist.”

In ancient times, the Roman empire aimed to raise the world’s best army, displaying the strategic might and military prowess of its era.

“They worked for it, achieved the goal, and then phased out in history.”

Another developed civilisation of that period, Egypt, had the task of applying all available knowledge and science for the service of humanity. They also fulfilled their mission, and then their era came to an end, the RSS chief said.

However, India’s case and motto are different. Our existence is not meant to vanish. India is not here to show off worldly wealth, prosperity, or to seek victories everywhere, he said, quoting Swami Vivekananda Saraswati.

The RSS chief quoted, “Vivekanand said that India is not meant to accumulate and show off prosperity and wealth; this nation is meant to prescribe a noble path and faith — the dharma — to the world.”

“India, its culture, and legacy teach us to help others and provide aid to those in need. While the world bows before the powerful and wealthy, in India, the powerful bow before ascetics — the Sarvasya Tyagi.”

“There are many instances in our mythology, history, and culture where kings, royals, and rich men are seen bowing before learned monks, saints, and sanyasis,” he said.

Even in the present-day context, this remains true. This is what makes us different from others. While big nations help the needy expecting gains later, India helps simply to help. In the process, India often faces difficulties itself.

There was a crisis in Sri Lanka, and we offered help, only to find ourselves facing many difficulties. Similarly, we aided Nepal and the Maldives—not for any gain, but still encountered numerous challenges.

However, this approach suits India and befits the world’s oldest civilisation. India plays the role of an elder brother to smaller, weaker nations and works tirelessly to establish peace and brotherhood across the world, the RSS chief concluded.