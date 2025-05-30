Op Sindoor stands testament to success of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

Saluting the valour of the Indian Army, the chief minister said under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s strength and capabilities have emerged as a global benchmark.

He remarked that the destruction of the enemy’s air defense system under India’s New Defence Policy is a powerful demonstration of the Indian Army’s courage, further reinforcing the success of the ‘Made in India’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi a decade ago. “The world has witnessed its impact through Operation Sindoor, which stands as a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

Welcoming the prime minister to the industrial city of Kanpur, situated on the sacred banks of Maa Ganga, CM Yogi said, “This is the first visit of our esteemed prime minister to the soil of Uttar Pradesh after Operation Sindoor. On behalf of the people of the state, I extend a warm and heartfelt welcome. This land, once the cradle of India’s industrial revolution, is now poised to script a new chapter of development and progress.”

CM Yogi hailed Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s military might and growing self-reliance. He said, “From the surgical strikes to the air strikes, and now Operation Sindoor—under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the Indian Army has shown the world that India does not merely respond but defines how it responds. This is a resolute message of a confident and self-reliant nation. Operation Sindoor stands as a formidable testament to the success of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of ₹47,600 crore worth of development projects, the chief minister said, “This transformative initiative marks a major stride in Uttar Pradesh’s journey to become the growth engine of a Viksit Bharat. With the inauguration of the second phase of the Kanpur Metro, following the first phase launched by PM Modi in 2021, the city’s public transport system is being modernized for the benefit of its citizens.”

Referring to the state’s expanding energy sector, CM Yogi highlighted that the commissioning of thermal power plants in Panki, Ghatampur, Jawaharpur (Etah), Obra (Sonbhadra), and Khurja (Bulandshahr) has raised Uttar Pradesh’s power generation capacity from 15,000 MW to 25,000 MW. By the end of the year, this will increase by an additional 4,000 MW.

He proudly shared other major milestones, such as electricity now reaching 1.21 lakh majras across the state. 1.78 crore poor families have received free electricity connections. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, free rooftop solar panels have been installed in 1.31 lakh homes, with a target to surpass 11 lakh applications soon.

CM Yogi concluded by saying, “This developmental journey, which begins in Kanpur, is not just about one city—it signifies the collective progress of Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the state is scaling new heights in every domain, from security to economic prosperity.”