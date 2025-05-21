Op Sindoor: Sanjay Jha-led delegation embarks on 5-nation visit

An all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday left for a five-nation visit as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor with a brief to further expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The delegation will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to project the country’s resolute approach to combat terrorism in all its forms.

“Terrorism is a part of Pakistan’s state policy, and they will tell the world how Islamabad has been sponsoring terrorism” Jha told media persons before the departure of his delegation.

Asserting that the biggest issue is terrorism which is “Pakistan’s state policy”, the JD(U) leader asserted that it was the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan’s real face before the entire world.

As part of the government’s diplomatic exercise to isolate Pakistan internationally, altogether seven delegations will fan out to 32 countries.

The delegations, which will be interacting with a cross-section of people, including the principal state actors, ministers, members of Parliament, academicians, will present India’s doctrine of zero tolerance of terror while focusing their campaign on the involvement of the Pakistan state and military in the terror attacks against India.

Another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will also leave on Wednesday for the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Tuesday briefed three of the seven multi-party delegations on how the country is determined to respond strongly to any terror incidents on its soil.