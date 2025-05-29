Op Sindoor a befitting reply to perpetrators of terror on Indian soil: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reasserted that Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to perpetrators of terror on Indian soil, and the nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

Virtually addressing the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood function, the Prime Minister said the Himalayan state is the “pride of the nation” and its people believe in democracy.

“Operation Sindoor against terrorists in the wake of the Pahalgam attack last month was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror in India. What terrorists did in Pahalgam was an attack on humanity, and we are now united in the fight against terrorism,” Mr Modi said in his virtual address.

PM Modi was unable to travel to Gangtok due to inclement weather and instead, addressed the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth” programme, marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood event through a video conference from West Bengal’s Bagdogra.

Promising to visit Sikkim in the near future and be part of their achievements and celebrations, the Prime Minister remarked that today was the day to celebrate their achievements of the past 50 years, lauding the Sikkim Chief Minister and his team’s energy in making the grand event memorable.

Highlighting that today Sikkim is among the states with the highest per capita income in the country, Mr Modi said: “These achievements are a testament to the capabilities of the people of Sikkim.”

Emphasising that since 2014, his government has followed the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas model, the Prime Minister highlighted that a developed India requires balanced development, ensuring that no region is left behind while another progresses.

“Every state and region of India has its own unique strengths. Keeping this vision in mind, the government has placed the Northeast at the centre of development in the past decade,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are advancing the ‘Act East’ policy with the spirit of ‘Act Fast’……Sikkim and the entire Northeast are emerging as a shining chapter in India’s progress,” the Prime Minister added.

Recalling the recent Northeast Investment Summit, which took place in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that leading industrialists and major investors participated in the event, who announced significant investments across the Northeast, including Sikkim.

He stated that in the coming years, this will generate numerous employment opportunities for the youth of Sikkim and the Northeast region.

The Prime Minister further recalled a time when travel for education, healthcare, and employment was a major challenge.

Noting that the situation has changed significantly over the past decade, the Prime Minister pointed out that nearly 400 kilometres of new national highways have been built in Sikkim during this period. Hundreds of kilometres of new roads have been constructed in villages.

Remarking that the construction of Atal Setu has enhanced Sikkim’s connectivity with Darjeeling, Mr Modi said that work is progressing rapidly on the road linking Sikkim with Kalimpong.

He added that the Bagdogra-Gangtok Expressway will make travel to and from Sikkim much easier. He also announced plans to connect this expressway with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway, further strengthening the region’s infrastructure.

Asserting that the NDA government was dedicated to making India a sports superpower, the Prime Minister said: “We want the northeast to move in this direction. Sikkim has the potential to become a hub of adventure sports.”

Emphasising that “for 50 years, Sikkim has become a model of progress with nature,” the Prime Minister asserted: “A sustainable organic state has been created…. It has become a huge garden of biodiversity. It has become a natural organic state.”

"In the coming years, India is poised to emerge as a global sports superpower. The Yuva Shakti of the Northeast and Sikkim will play a pivotal role in realising this dream," he said.

Emphasising that it is his “endeavour to make Sikkim a global tourism destination,” the Prime Minister asserted: “Now the time has come for Sikkim to become not just a hill station but a global tourism destination.”

“In the coming years, India is poised to emerge as a global sports superpower. The Yuva Shakti of the Northeast and Sikkim will play a pivotal role in realising this dream,” he said.