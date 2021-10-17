Only NC capable of restoring dignity of J&K says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the NC is the only party that can restore dignity as well as protect the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Farooq said holding the party flag high is a daunting task and that NC’s history is rife with such numerous men who held the party flag high facing many challenges. He said that it was due to the efforts of numerous NC workers that the struggle which was launched in 1931 culminated in the restoration of democracy in J&K.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah was addressing party activists after the organizational elections.

NC on account of its struggle for the protection of identity and historical individuality of the people of J&K has been immortalized in the hearts and minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir. NC, as a natural, legitimate and powerful voice, Dr Farooq added, espouses the efforts and sacrifice of various workers, some celebrated and others whose names despite being worthy of all the glory that there is remain anonymous to the masses today.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always withstood all malicious attempts to engineer the breaking of their unified voice in the shape of NC. “Regardless of intimidation, coercion and incessant contriving by anti-Jammu & Kashmir forces, the trust of people in it has been rising. From time-to-time people of J&K have asserted their authority, ownership of J&K by bringing NC to power. For us power is not the ultimate goal, it is a medium to serve our people,” he added.