Only a healthy society can create a prosperous nation: Dr Mandaviya

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon all doctors that they should work in the spirit of nation first by taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

“Doctors should not treat the patients but should serve them. Only a healthy society can build a healthy nation and only a healthy nation can build a prosperous nation,” he stressed while addressing the 28th convocation of SGPGI, Lucknow, here on Saturday.

Regarding placing Dhanvantari’s photo in the logo of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Union Health Minister said that Dhanvantari ji is an icon in the medical field for India and everyone should be proud of their heritage and culture.

Advertisement

Dr Mandaviya said that it is the responsibility of the youth to create a new India and during Covid, India proved its capability of doing anything. He said that for a doctor, the life of a poor person should be as important as that of a rich person.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.