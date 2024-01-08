ONGC commences ‘First Oil’ production from flagship deep-water asset

India’s state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday kicked off oil production from its flagship deep-water project in the Krishna Godavari basin offshore the nation’s eastern coast.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took to X and said that it was the “First Oil” production commenced from the complex and difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The union minister further said that the energy production of the country is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of Krishna Godavari.

“bdhaaii bhaart! #ONGCJeetegaToBharatJeetega! As India powers ahead as the fastest growing economy under leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, our energy production is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of #KrishnaGodavari. “First Oil” production commences from the complex and difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal,” he said.

He further said that the production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“This project is expected to add 7 per cent to current national oil production and 7 per cent to national Natural Gas production!” he added.