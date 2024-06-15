ONGC building India’s first geothermal power project in Ladakh

The first of its kind in India, a geothermal power project of 1 megawatt is being built on a pilot basis by ONGC’s Energy Centre at Puga in Changthang area of Ladakh.

A delegation from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Energy Centre led by its Director General, Ravi, called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), on Saturday and brought to his notice about the challenging assignment.

He informed the L-G that the geothermal project at Puga is the first of its kind in India. He also informed that geothermal is green and clean energy which is not affected by the weather.

Ravi informed about the plan to drill two wells up to 1,000 metres- one for the producer and the other for the injector- to utilise the geothermal energy. He also informed the plans to conduct a study to check if the hot spring is being recharged by glacial water to ensure that it remains a perennial source of energy.

He further informed about the plan to bring equipment at the earliest to complete the project work. Ravi expressed gratitude to the UT Administration for its cooperation in the smooth conduct of the pilot project work.