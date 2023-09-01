One Nation, One Election: UP CM calls it the need of the hour

Welcoming formation of a committee by the Central government on “One Nation, One Election” policy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing his joy over the initiative, said the decision would ensure stability of democracy.

Describing the process of One-Nation One Election as an ‘innovative initiative’ which is the ‘need of the hour’, Yogi Adityanath said it would accelerate development and bring prosperity to every citizen.

Speaking at the launch of the B-PACS membership campaign and toll-free number, the chief minister said that stability is of utmost importance in the country. In a democratic system, a dynamic government is also required, along with stability. From this point of view, One Nation, One Election is a commendable initiative.

“It is a pleasure to know that a committee has been formed for One Nation-One Election under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative,” he said.

Furthermore, the chief minister called it essential because from the point of view of a state like Uttar Pradesh with frequent elections hindering development work. It becomes necessary to conduct Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections simultaneously, which takes at least a month and a half, and hampers the pace of development or policy decisions.

“This is an excellent initiative that will not only accelerate development but will also ensure the prosperity and stability of democracy, benefiting the lives of every citizen. I welcome this wholeheartedly,” he said.