One million non-immigrant visas from India to US granted in 2023

By personally presenting the one millionth non-immigrant visa to a couple who would be visiting the US to witness their son’s MIT graduation on Thursday, Ambassador Eric Garcetti helped the US Mission to India meet its target of processing one million non-immigrant visa applications this year.

Dr Ranju Singh, senior consultant at Lady Hardinge College, was overjoyed to learn that she had been granted the one millionth visa this year in an email from the US Embassy. The subsequent visa was issued to her spouse, Puneet Dargan. In May 2024, the pair will fly to the US.

Today, I couldn’t be happier—happy for India, Indians, and the US. The Ministry of External Affairs in this country approved more organizations in places like Hyderabad…more people who can work on these visas, we changed our systems, we worked harder and smarter, and we hit a million visa applications processed this year, the ambassador said. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Joe) Biden had said let’s do a better job in moving faster on the visas.

One of the most vital bilateral ties between the United States and India, and one of the most vital worldwide, is our collaboration. The bonds between our people are closer than ever, and we will keep completing a record number of visa applications in the upcoming months to allow as many Indian applicants as possible to visit the US and personally experience the friendship between the US and India,” he added.

The Mission is currently processing over 20% more applications than it did prior to the epidemic in 2019 and has already surpassed the total number of cases processed in 2022.

“We received an email notifying us that we should pick up our visas after completing our visa interviews; we were informed that we were the one millionth; the Ambassador actually meeting us in person was a terrific event for us. We are excited to visit the US; we will be at MIT to honor our kid on his great day and then go throughout the nation as tourists,” Dr Singh told PTI. At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), their kid is currently pursuing a master’s degree in financial engineering, according to Dargan.