A militant was killed and an army soldier injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district this morning, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

During the search, the militants, who were hiding, fired upon the security forces, who in turn retaliated, according to an officer. A militant was killed during the gunfight. An army soldier was also injured and was taken to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.

The incident comes after the Sunday encounter where one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

While one militant was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed on Monday, police further said. The security forces started a search operation on getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the area which led to the encounter between the security forces and the terrorists.

The streak of encounters continues as the state of Kashmir remains under an unprecedented lockdown after the abrogation of article 370. At least one person was killed and 17 injured on November 4 in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, police, and doctors said.