One killed, 20 injured, in a bus accident in Shimla

Statesman News Service | Shimla | July 27, 2022 8:29 pm

One person was killed and 20 injured as a bus in which they were travelling fell into the gorge near Hira Nagar in the periphery of Shimla on Wednesday.

The Himachal Pradesh Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus HP 94-0379  carrying around 25 passengers rolled down the road at around 2.30 pm.

The bus was on its way from Nagrota to Shimla.

The rescue operation was carried out amid rain. Two persons were trapped under the bus.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla and are undergoing treatment.

