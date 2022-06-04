One more held in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Telangana Police on Saturday arrested the second accused, who is a juvenile and one of the main culprits, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills last week.

So far, two accused have been apprehended in the Hyderabad rape case. One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested yesterday. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

A police case was filed against five people after the girl’s father filed a complaint. The case was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act Sections 9 and 10.

“Saduddin Malik, the suspect, was apprehended by the police. Three of the five people who have been identified are minors “Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), told the reporters.

According to the DCP, based on CCTV footage and the victim’s account, police have identified five suspects.

The girl was allegedly seen standing with the suspected attackers outside the tavern where she had met them, according to security footage that has gone viral on social media. The lads had volunteered to drop her off at her house. Instead, she was molested in a public parking garage. Her assailants alternated rapping her while others stood guard outside the vehicle.

KT Rama Rao, the ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister, demanded that the state’s Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner take “prompt and strong action” in the gang rape of a young girl on Friday.

(with inputs from ANI)