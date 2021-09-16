One Crore-Plus vaccinations in single day achieved due to the Nursing Personnel: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today lauded the services of nursing personnel during current vaccinations against Covid-19 and said the milestone of vaccinating one crore-plus people in a single day in India was possible only because of their dedication and untiring efforts.

Speaking at the virtual presentation of the National Florence Nightingale Awards to the nursing personnel, the President said that it was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which helped the country fight the pandemic.

“It is only because of their sustained efforts that we have achieved the distinction of vaccinating a sizeable portion of our population,” Kovind said.

The President said that many nurses had lost their lives in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that one of the awardees lost her life while treating Covid-19 patients.

He said that for this sacrifice, the nation would always be indebted to her. He stated that the services and sacrifices cannot be evaluated in terms of any pecuniary benefit.

Still, the government has acknowledged the contribution of nurses during the pandemic and has launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’ to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to all healthcare providers, Kovind said.

Pointing to the theme for the International Nurses Day 2021, ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare’, the President said that it brings out the central role of nurses in healthcare delivery systems worldwide.

Nursing indeed plays a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges and responding to the health needs of individuals, communities, and society. Nurses and midwives are often the first points of contact between the people and the health system, the President said.

The government has launched the ‘Midwifery Service Initiative’ to create a new cadre of midwives. They would be called Nurse Practitioner Midwife (NPM) who would be equipped with the requisite knowledge and competencies, the President said.