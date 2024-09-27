On World Tourism Day, Bundelkhand culture celebrated with launch of app for pilgrims to Chitrakoot

On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2024, the land of Rani Lakshmibai in Bundelkhand witnessed a grand celebration.

The Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism hosted a special event with Jaiveer Singh, the minister of tourism and culture, as the chief guest.

The program showcased the vast tourism potential of Bundelkhand, promoting its rich culture, historical heritage, and significant contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

The UP tourism minister honoured various dignitaries and launched several tourism initiatives, including the awarding of a Letter of Award for heritage development in Bundelkhand and the unveiling of a walk-through video on the occasion.

Additionally, a mobile app for Chitrakoot, aimed at providing essential information about key religious sites to devotees, was launched. The minister also interacted with social media bloggers and distributed certificates to tourism entrepreneurs.

Jaiveer Singh, in his address, highlighted the theme of World Tourism Day 2024: Tourism and Peace. He emphasized the role of tourism in the global economy, noting how conflicts in parts of Europe and Asia have damaged economies, environments, health, and humanity. In contrast, tourism can act as a peacebuilder, with India being a nation that offers peace rather than war. He said, “While many countries have given war to the world, India has given Buddha.”

The minister also paid homage to Bundelkhand’s glorious history, referencing Rani Lakshmibai’s valiant fight against the British. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the seven districts of Bundelkhand—Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Banda—are seeing continuous development. The region, once plagued by neglect, unemployment, and poverty, is now writing a new chapter of progress.

He noted the vast tourism potential of Bundelkhand, citing attractions like Jhansi Fort, Kalinjar Fort, and the 31 Jain temples in Lalitpur. “With so much to offer, visiting Bundelkhand feels like ‘You haven’t seen Uttar Pradesh until you’ve seen Bundelkhand, and you haven’t seen India until you’ve seen Uttar Pradesh’.”

Regarding spiritual tourism, Jaiveer Singh highlighted Chitrakoot’s importance, where Lord Rama spent nearly 11 years of his exile. The government is enhancing tourist facilities at this sacred site as part of the Ramayana Circuit. The newly launched app will provide devotees with information about religious sites, including visiting hours and other details.

He also shared that one tourist creates livelihood opportunities for six people. Under the current government’s commitment, tourism in Uttar Pradesh has grown exponentially, with over 40 crore tourists visiting the state annually, compared to 16 crore in 2016. He credited the improved law and order situation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this remarkable growth. The state is also gearing up for Mahakumbh 2025, where 76 crore pilgrims are expected, opening up immense opportunities for Uttar Pradesh tourism.

The event also featured an insightful address from Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, and other dignitaries. Meshram reflected on the essence of tourism, saying, “Our mind is the greatest explorer, constantly seeking new places to wander. It is this desire that drives tourism and rejuvenates the soul.”

Jhansi’s World Tourism Day celebration included cultural performances, such as the traditional Bundeli Rai dance and Alha singing. The Rhythm Musical Band also captivated the audience with an electrifying performance. A food festival themed “Chatkharon Ka Mela, UP Hai Albela” celebrated Uttar Pradesh’s culinary diversity.

Various programs were held across the state, including a food festival and heritage walk in Varanasi, and heritage seminars in Prayagraj and Ayodhya. In Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s special video message for World Tourism Day was played, promoting the significance of tourism.