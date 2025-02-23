On Women’s Day, PM to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that on the International Women’s Day on March 8, he would hand over his social media accounts on X and Instagram to some inspiring women of the country from different fields for a day during which they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen. Addressing his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, Modi said, “This time on Women’s Day I am going to embark upon an initiative for a day, which will be dedicated to our Nari-Shakti. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts of X and Instagram to some inspiring ladies of the country.

The women who have achieved success in myriad fields; who have innovated and created a unique identity for themselves in various fields. On the 8th of March, they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen. “The platform might be mine, but it will be about their experiences, their challenges and their achievements,” he said. PM Modi invited women to participate in this special initiative via the NAMO App and urged them to spread their messages globally.

“If you want to avail of this opportunity, become a part of this experiment through the special Forum created on NamoApp and share your message with the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So come… this time on Women’s Day, let us all celebrate, honour and salute the indomitable power of women,” the prime minister said. Talking about Artificial Intelligence during the 119th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio, he said like space and science, there is another field in which India is rapidly carving out a robust identity – this field is AI that is Artificial Intelligence. “Recently, I went to Paris to participate in a big AI conference.

There, the world praised India’s progress in this sector. We are also getting to see examples of how people in our country are using AI today,” he said. Mr Modi also cited an example of a teacher in Telangana who used AI to preserve the tribal languages. “For example, there is Thodasam Kailash ji, a teacher in a government school in Adilabad, Telangana. His interest in digital music is performing a very important task in saving many of our tribal languages. He has done wonders by composing a song in Kolami language with the help of AI tools.

He is using AI to compose songs in many languages other than Kolami. His tracks are being liked a lot by our tribal brothers and sisters on social media,” PM Modi said. “Be it the Space Sector or AI, the ever-increasing participation of our youth is begetting a new revolution. The people of India are second to none in adopting and trying new technologies,” the PRIME MINISTER said. During the address, the PM hailed the recent launch of ISRO’s 100th rocket. “Last month, the country witnessed the launch of ISRO’s 100th rocket. This is not just a number; it also reflects our resolve to touch new heights in Space Science every day.

Our space journey had commenced in a rather modest way. There were challenges at every step, but our scientists kept moving forward, conquering them,” he said. “With time, the list of our successes in this space odyssey kept rising. Be it the manufacture of launch vehicles, the successes of Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya L-1 or the unprecedented mission of sending 104 satellites into space at one go with a single rocket – the ambit of ISRO’s successes has been quite expansive,” he added.

The prime minister said over the last 10 years alone, around 460 satellites have been launched and this includes many satellites of other countries as well. “Another important fact in recent years is that the participation of women is constantly on the rise among our team of Space Scientists. I am also very happy to see that today the Space Sector has become a favourite for our youth,” he said. During the address, PM Modi also extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams.

“This is the season of Board Exams. I wish my young friends, i.e., Exam Warriors, the best of luck for their exams. Appear for your papers without any stress and with a completely positive spirit,” the Prime Minister said. “Every year in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, we discuss various topics related to exams with our Exam Warriors. I am happy that this programme is now taking an institutional form… it is getting institutionalized. Many New experts are also joining it.

This year, we tried to conduct ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in a new format. Along with the experts, eight different episodes were also included. We covered topics ranging from Overall Exams to Health Care and Mental Health as well as food and nutrition. Past toppers also shared their thoughts and experiences with everyone,” he said. “Once again, my message to our Exam Warriors is ‘Be happy and stress free’,” the prime minister said.