On Kanishka bombing anniversary, Puri calls for global unity against terrorism

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday called on the international community to unite against terrorism, stating that collective and proactive efforts to combat the menace must be put together.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing in Ahakista, Cork, Ireland, Puri said, “The world needs to come together – not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism.”

Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, the Union minister stated that the tragedy was not an accident, but a “deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India”.

The minister stressed that terrorism and extremism are not issues of the past, but present-day threats that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world. “India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades — from Jammu & Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities,” he added, while noting that countries across the world are grappling with this problem as he highlighted that global terrorism-related deaths increased by 22 per cent in 2024.

Calling upon the government of Canada to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said: “Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions.”

He urged deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalization efforts, and the disruption of terror financing. “India stands ready to do more. Our security agencies, intelligence apparatus, and diplomatic channels are fully committed to partnering with the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated,” Puri said.

He also acknowledged and thanked the people of Ahakista and the Irish government for their compassion in the aftermath of the 1985 tragedy, adding that, “They opened their homes and hearts to grieving families—an act of humanity that continues to inspire.”

He further noted that the unique friendship forged between India and Ireland in the wake of the disaster has blossomed into strong bilateral ties, with trade reaching nearly USD 16 billion in 2023.

The minister reiterated India’s unwavering resolve to honour the memory of the victims by striving for global peace and security.

The ceremony was attended by Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Canadian Minister for Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, local Irish officials, first responders, and families of victims.