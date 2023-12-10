On Dhiraj Sahu IT raids, Amit Shah asks INDIA parties: ‘Why silent on Congress’ corruption?’

As Income Tax raids on premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu entered day five and recovery of cash crossed Rs 300 crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has questioned the silence of political parties who are part of the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the home minister said that this is the first such incident after the independence that such a huge amount of cash has been recovered from an MP of any political party.

“Hundreds of crores of rupees were found in the house of a Congress MP, but the entire INDI Alliance is silent on this corruption.

“While silence of Congress can be understood since corruption is in their nature, but other political parties, viz. TMC, JDU, SP and DMK they are also silent. Now I understand why they run a propaganda against Modiji about the misuse of (probe) agencies. It is because they were scared their secrets of corruption will be revealed,” Shah said.

The stinging remarks from the home minister came after Income Tax sleuths reportedly unearthed cash worth over Rs 300 crore from racks of almirahs found inside premises linked to Sahu’s multi-state liquor firm.

Earlier, pictures of the cash-filled almirahs reportedly found at the Congress MP’s properties were also posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that it is his guarantee that every penny will have to be returned to public.

The Congress has distanced itself from the businesses of its Rajya Sabha MP and asked him to explain how did agencies find so much cash from hai properties.

“The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, as the BJP mounted it’s attack on the Opposition parties, Congress party’s INDIA bloc partner Shiv Sena’s MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has taken a dig at the saffron party.

Chaturvedi sought assurance from BJP leaders and ministers that Sahu will not get a clean chit if he decides to join the saffron party after some time.

I want to tell the BJP ministers and their leaders that they should assure the country today that if Dheeraj Sahu joins the BJP after some time, he will not get a clean chit,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

Referring to the BJP’s alliance with NCP’s breakaway faction of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said, “We have seen a scam of Rs 70,000 crore in Maharashtra and as soon as they joined the BJP everyone forgot it.”