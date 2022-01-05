Follow Us:
Omicron predominant circulating strain in India: ICMR

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 5, 2022 11:50 pm

Photo: iStock

Indian Council of Medical Research  Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Wednesday said that Omicron, the new Coronavirus variant, is the predominant circulating strain in India.

“Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in cities in the country. Mass gatherings should be avoided to lower the speed of this spread,” Dr Bhargava said during the briefing of the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country with Maharashtra registering the maximum cases followed by Delhi.

