The National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan after a long hiatus saying the changed understanding of both the neighbouring countries vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir will act as forerunner of peace and prosperity in the region.

Commenting on a series of initiatives being taken by the government of India, Omar said the renewed outlook of both the countries give an inkling of a changed mindset towards Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the evolving situation has made it pretty clear that the outlook of both the countries has undergone a big change and has been replaced with a policy of peaceful engagement.

He said it was a welcoming step that must be carried forward positively.

Talking to party delegations in Srinagar, Omar while remarking on the development, said, “We have been pleading with the government of India to restore 4G services in J&K over a period of time, but all of a sudden the service was restored. The letup to the woes of people wasn’t confined to that measure only. Over the period of time we saw how both the neighbouring countries came up with a DGMO level talk on the cessation of violence on the LOC and international border.”