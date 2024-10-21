Omar resigns Budgam seat, retains Ganderbal

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday resigned the Budgam Assembly seat from where he had also won the recent election.

He had contested from two seats, Ganderbal and Budgam, and won both.

His resignation from the Budgam seat was announced by the pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul in the Assembly.

Later Omar wrote on X; “I’m eternally grateful to the people of Budgam for voting for me. I’m sorry the rules dictated that I had to vacate one of the two seats. I promise the voters of Budgam that I will always consider myself their representative & will work for them over the next five years to resolve their problems to the best extent possible”.