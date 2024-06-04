Omar, Mehbooba accept their defeat in Kashmir

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) accepted their defeat on Tuesday from the jailed Engineer Rashid (Independent) and Mian Altaf (NC) in the Baramulla and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Engineer Rashid’s lead of votes against Omar Abdullah has crossed one lakh as counting of votes was underway.

Omar wrote on X; “I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters”.

PDP chief and party candidate for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat wrote on X; “Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & won’t deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian Sahab for his victory”.