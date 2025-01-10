Omar inaugurates online RTI portal in J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched the Jammu & Kashmir Right to Information (RTI) online portal marking a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Javed Ahmad Dar. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, administrative secretaries and senior officers were also present.

The CM emphasised its transformative potential in simplifying the RTI application process for citizens.“This initiative will provide easy access to government information under the RTI Act, empowering citizens with a faster, more transparent, and cost-efficient mechanism,” he stated.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Jammu and Kashmir, the portal introduces a shift from manual to online RTI applications. This transition enables citizens to submit RTI requests, track their status, and receive responses electronically, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices.

Earlier, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), M. Raju, delivered a presentation on the portal’s features, highlighting its accessibility, convenience, speed of processing, cost efficiency and role in promoting accountability.

He outlined the portal’s key functionalities, including its user-friendly interface, streamlined RTI workflow, and robust documentation features.

A unique feature of the portal is the issuance of a registration number to applicants via SMS and email for future reference, enabling easy tracking of RTI applications.

The portal integrates 61 government departments, 272 nodal officers/public authorities, 720 First Appellate Authorities (FAAs), and 3,419 Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and Public Information Officers (PIOs), ensuring comprehensive coverage and making the citizens informed about the activities of the Government.