Omar Abdullah stresses time-bound clearances for strategic highway and tunnel projects in J&K

Emphasizing the strategic importance of tunnel and highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday underscored the need to resolve procedural hurdles and called for time-bound clearances and proactive administrative facilitation to ensure their early completion.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of key national highway, expressway, and tunnel projects across Jammu and Kashmir. He took detailed stock of project-specific challenges and enquired about persistent bottlenecks, particularly those within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was briefed on the status of major infrastructure projects being executed by the NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO, and the PWD. Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar delivered a comprehensive presentation, informing that approximately a dozen major highway corridors and one expressway, spanning over 1,800 kilometers, are currently in various stages of execution.

These include strategically significant routes such as National Highway 44 (Jammu–Srinagar), NH-144A (Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch), and the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway (NE-5), among others. The meeting also reviewed 12 major tunnel projects, including the Zoji La Tunnel, Z-Morh Tunnel, and Panthal–Magarkote Tunnel.

“These projects form the main road arteries for Jammu and Kashmir’s future economic development. Their timely and quality execution must remain a top priority,” the Chief Minister stressed.

“These initiatives carry not only developmental but also strategic importance. It is our collective responsibility to ensure there are no unwarranted delays or procedural gaps. The Centre is also closely monitoring these corridors, and our progress must reflect seriousness and coordination,” he added.

Expressing concern over delays caused by land acquisition, forest clearances, and the shifting of utilities, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to streamline these processes. He called for enhanced inter-departmental synergy, particularly between executing agencies and district administrations.

On the issue of public displacement and property acquisition, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of fair and well-planned rehabilitation and resettlement. “Those affected must be given substantial reassurance through timely and fair rehabilitation measures,” he said.

He also reviewed security-related constraints along certain stretches and instructed the relevant departments to ensure that project activities remain on schedule with adequate coordination with security agencies.

The meeting highlighted the need to identify bottlenecks and improve inter-agency coordination to ensure the time-bound and efficient execution of vital infrastructure works.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Sheetal Nanda; Commissioner Secretary, Mining Department, Vikramjit Singh; Secretary, Revenue Department, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; and Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Bhupinder Kumar. Senior officers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Public Works Department (R&B) also participated in the meeting.